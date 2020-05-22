A 40-year-old man is in custody tonight after shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A suspect is in custody tonight after a suspected road rage incident earlier today that led to a shooting in Lansing.
The incident happened on the 500 block of Paulson Street, just after 5:30 p.m.
Police say the 24-year-old victim from Lansing was shot in the leg. The victim then shot back at the suspect.
The suspect was later found nearby and taken into custody.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
