A crash between at least two vehicles closes major intersection in Lansing

NEW YORK (WLNS) - Michigan Astronaut Christina Koch spoke with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah about her 11 months on the International Space Station, the longest continuous time in space ever spent by a woman.

In the interview, she also talks about taking part in the first all-female spacewalk as well as shares tips for spending long stretches of time in tight quarters.

Grand Rapids born Koch's voyage covered 5,248 orbits and 139 million miles and was just 12 days short of the U.S. single-flight endurance record set by former astronaut Scott Kelly.

During her stay aboard the station, Koch participated in six spacewalks totaling 42 hours and 15 minutes.