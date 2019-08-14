A fight to protect health care comes to mid-Michigan

The Protect our Care organization’s mission is to provide lower health care costs and better care for all Americans by hosting a tour across the country. The group said their mission is a response from actions made by the Michigan GOP.

This group along with local lawmakers stood their ground Wednesday afternoon at the State Capitol building to hold a press conference.

Organizers are calling this a nationwide “Health Care Emergency Tour”. The group is making stops in key 2020 battleground districts, including 13 states.

Michigan lawmakers, health care advocates, and other elected officials said they are calling attention to the war on health care by Republicans. Protect Our Care said it’s leading the fight against Republicans’ ongoing efforts to repeal and sabotage health care and working to protect affordable coverage for all Americans.

They said they are also focusing on the ongoing lawsuit, “Texas vs. United states”. Organizers said republicans are seeking to destroy the entire health care system.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox said, “President Trump and the republican party are committed to reforming our health care system so that costs are reduced, coverage is expanded, and your private and employer-based health care options are protected.”