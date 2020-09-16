A Jackson restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Health department was told that a Klavon’s employee from the restaurant on McDevitt Ave. recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant is now closed until Friday, September 18 for cleaning.

If you were at this location on Monday, September 14 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. or Tuesday, September 15 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., you should watch for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date.

Anyone that is keeping an eye out for symptoms should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider.

Jackson County Health Department will release information about public exposure sites when it is determined through investigation that it is not possible to identify all close contacts, everyone needs to remember that approximately 40% of COVID-19 cases appear to be asymptomatic. Asymptomatic cases are especially difficult because they are not sick and therefore not staying home. Additionally, contagious individuals can spread the virus prior to experiencing symptoms.