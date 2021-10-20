A look at what’s trending on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories of today include an award that is being offered to anyone who has information that directly leads to the arrest of Brion Reynolds, homeless shelters battling COVID-19 outbreaks and Christmas tree shortages.

$10K Reward for any Information that Directly Leads to the Arrest of Brion Reynolds

The U.S. Marshals of the Western District of Michigan are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who has information that directly leads to the arrest of Brion Reynolds.

Reynolds is accused of shooting and killing two women and injuring a small child.

In Lansing on, Sept. 16, after he allegedly shot the women, law enforcement says he then took two young girls. Later that evening the two young girls were found safe in North Lansing, but Reynolds still hasn’t been found.

On Sept. 20, multiple felony charges were issued against Reynold through the 54-A District Court, including two counts of open murder, three assault with intent to commit murder and weapon charges.

If you have any information on Reynolds, you’re asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED (926-8332) or go to usmarshals.gov/tips.

Homeless Shelters are Battling COVID-19 Outbreaks

Several homeless shelters in the Lansing area are battling COVID-19 outbreaks. These shelters are not accepting new intakes.

New Hope Community Center in downtown Lansing put up a sign on their door saying they can’t have anyone come in right now.

“For everyone’s safety, services have been temporarily suspended. Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, we are closed to non-residents, the public and volunteers until Nov. 1, 2021,” the community center said on the sign on their door.

Several people at the shelter are currently quarantining.

Sharon Dade, President of Homeless and Housing Department for Holy Cross services says an outbreak doesn’t just paralyze one shelter, it could follow to others, putting more people at risk.

Christmas Tree Shortages

Experts are urging people to get their Christmas tree’s early this year because there is expected shortages.

Christmas tree farmers have reported that due to hot temperatures and droughts, trees of all sizes were compromised this year.

This shortage not only impacts this year, but years to come because the average Christmas tree takes between eight and 12 years to grow to the correct height.