A person is in the hospital after a shooting on Cesar Chavez Avenue in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police responded to shots fired in the 1200 block of East César Chávez Avenue in Lansing at 5:45 p.m.
One person was shot and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. A firearm was taken from the scene.
Police say it was an accidental discharge and there is no threat to the public.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
