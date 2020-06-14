A person is in the hospital after a shooting on Cesar Chavez Avenue in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police responded to shots fired in the 1200 block of East César Chávez Avenue in Lansing at 5:45 p.m.

One person was shot and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. A firearm was taken from the scene.

Police say it was an accidental discharge and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

