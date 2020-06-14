A person is in the hospital after a shooting on Cesar Chavez Avenue in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - State officials confirmed 59,990 total coronavirus cases and 5,770 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 189 cases and three deaths from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just after 4:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 59,801 cases and 5,767 deaths.

On June 12th, state health officials announced 75% of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Michigan have recovered.

The Michigan National Guard will expand no-cost community COVID-19 testing at eight new sites this weekend.

On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-120 to lift restrictions on overnight summer camps.

Friday was also when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted guidelines about how to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection for Americans.