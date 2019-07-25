A portion of Michigan Avenue will be closed this weekend

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) - The House passed legislation today to crack down on illegal robocalls.

The legislation would create tougher penalties against scammers who generate billions of unwanted calls each year.

The bipartisan Stopping Bad Robocalls Act passed the House by a 429-3 vote.

H.R. 3375 includes provisions Congressman Tim Walberg helped author to address one-ring scams, an increasingly common robocall scheme that tricks consumers into paying huge hidden fees on return phone calls.

The Stopping Bad Robocalls Act streamlines the FCC’s ability to quickly fine first-time offenders as well as supports new technologies to authenticate every call and block illegal calls.

According to Congressman Dan Kildee, more than 22 million Americans losing a total of $9.5 billion in robocall scams in 2016 alone.