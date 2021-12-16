A shelter in place order is in effect for Charlotte

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — As of Thursday, Dec. 16, a shelter in place order has gone into effect in Charlotte, Mich.

Officials say the order was put into effect due to a nearby threat. The threat was off South Sheldon Street. West Henry Street to John Street is closed off due to the threat.

6 News reached out to Eaton County officials, however, there is no further information currently available.

Authorities are asking individuals to take an alternative route.

6 News will keep you updated as this investigation continues.