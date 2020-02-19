A string of stores in Eaton County targeted by thieves over the weekend

Fresh off of a restful weekend, employees at TCI inc. of Michigan opened their doors on Monday and discovered they’d been hit.

“They first went to our office and they ransacked the whole entire place,” says Jason Farr.

The thief took an iPad from the office but went searching for more.

“They somehow found the keys to one of our pick-up trucks and drove it through the back wall of our shop.”

Jason Farr says the damages and price to replace their red Chevy 2500 will cost the company upwards of $100,000.

“Something like this can really hurt a small business like us.”

M-50 Party store and Carndell Brother Trucking Company in Charlotte were also hit over the weekend. Lucky for them, the person wasn’t able to get in.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigations. No one is in custody for the crimes.

If you know anything that can be helpful to this case give them a call (517) 543-5433.