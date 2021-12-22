‘A team effort’: Off-duty doctor, good Samaritans rescue children from fiery car

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday, a 33-year-old man was killed when a car he was driving left the road and hit the end of a bridge on U.S. 127 in Lansing.

Four children were also in the car during the crash, all under the age of four. While the prognosis was not great for a few of the kids at first, Lansing Police now say all of the children are expected to survive.

After further investigation, 6 News has learned that some car crash witnesses banded together to save the day, including an off-duty Sparrow Hospital doctor.

The doctor told 6 News he was driving by and saw the smoke, and then he pulled over and decided to act.

By the time he got to the car, others had already pulled the children from the wreckage.

But the life-saving story doesn’t end there.

He says he doesn’t want to be seen as a hero.

But a critical care pediatric doctor driving by the scene even before medics could get there… Well, that seems meant to be.

All four children involved in the crash are expected to survive because of not only him, but a number of other drivers who rushed to the scene.

“I think everybody helped that day,” said Dr. Mohamed Farhat. “Starting from people who witnessed the car accident and were willing to park their cars on the side and help extricate the kids, to everybody else. EMS, police, people who are at Sparrow ready for these kids. Everybody participated.”

Dr. Farhat is used to seeing kids in critical condition, that’s his job.

But when he arrived, the children had already been taken out of the car. So from there, Dr. Farhat says it was just instinct.

“My role was really just to manage, to communicate with another nurse who was on scene, and quickly triage the kids,” Farhat said. “Figure out who was the sickest, and less sick, and less, and less.”

They were able to get a cervical collar on one boy who needed it, and check the vitals of all four to determine whose injuries were most severe.

Keep in mind, this happened on Dec. 21, the first day of winter and just more than an hour before sunset.

“It was very cold. I don’t know what the temperature was but we were worried about the kids getting cold and being exposed to cold for so many minutes because that in and of itself can cause many medical problems,” Dr. Farhat said. “So kudos to those people who were holding the kiddos and covering them with jackets, or blankets, or whatever they had to keep the kids warm.”

Farhat says this is just another example that this community and humanity, no matter its flaws, will look out for one another.

“I’m a firm believer in human nature,” Dr. Farhat said. “So I would say there was some selflessness of everybody that was willing to park their car on the side, get in there, and help whoever they were able to help.”