BEDFORD TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – A wild wallaby is on the loose in Bedford Township, which is 55 miles south of Detroit.

The United States Department of Agriculture says the exotic animal is not a threat to public safety.

In fact, it won’t even go near humans, dogs, or other domestic animals.

No word tonight on where the wallaby came from.

But the Monroe County Sheriff’s office said don’t go near it if you see it.