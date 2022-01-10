AAA: Gas prices up 8 cents this week in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices have been generally heading in the right direction for drivers the last several weeks, but this week that trend was reversed.

Gas prices in Michigan are up 8 cents compared to last week. 

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 4 cents less than this time last month but $1.01 more than this time last year.

Drivers are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

That’s about $3 less than when prices were their highest in November of 2021.

“Typically, pump prices decline due to lower gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The most expensive place to fill up is in Marquette ($3.31), Traverse City ($3.26), and Metro Detroit ($3.23.)

The cheapest places to fill up are in Grand Rapids ($3.13), Saginaw ($3.13), and Flint ($3.15)

