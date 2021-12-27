AAA: Michigan gas prices down 4 cents this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices are down 4 cents in Michigan compared to last week and drivers are now paying an average of $3.10 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Putting things into into comparison, that price is 23 cents less than this time last month, but still 82 cents more than last year, when fewer people were traveling due to COVID-19.

Right now drivers are paying an average of $46 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

Despite demand concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, crude prices increased last week after the Energy Information Administration reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 4.7 million bbl to 423.6 million bbl.

“Typically, falling demand and increased supply would support higher drops in pump prices, but fluctuations in the price of crude oil have helped to keep pump prices elevated,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

Around the state, Lansing is one of the cheapest places to get gas right now at $2.95 per gallon. Grand Rapids ($2.89) and Benton Harbor ($2.94) are also among the lowest in the state.

On the high end are Marquette ($3.34), Traverse City ($3.28), Metro Detroit ($3.23).