UPDATE: Multiple power outages in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature on Wednesday unanimously approved spending $880 million in federal relief aid in response to the coronavirus pandemic, setting aside funding for frontline workers, municipalities and child care providers.

The bill would allocate more than a quarter of the $3 billion that was sent to the state government by Congress and President Donald Trump. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose administration was involved in negotiations, will sign it.