High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Almost 3,000 Lansing Board of Water and Light customers between Lansing and East Lansing lost power Tuesday morning.

It is currently unknown what caused the outage.

As of 8:48 a.m. almost all of the customers had their power restored and only 34 were affected.

The map below shows the areas that were affected.