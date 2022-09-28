EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you aren’t able to make it to the polls for the Nov. 8 election, you can now pick up your ballot at the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office.

Those who have already submitted an absentee ballot application should be receiving them in the mail this week.

Want to apply for an absentee ballot? You can do so in person, over the phone at 517-319-6914, or by clicking here.

All eligible and registered voters in Michigan may now request an absentee ballot without providing a reason. With about a third of our active voters already requesting an absentee ballot for this election, we know East Lansing voters are in tune with the option to conveniently vote from home. Not only is the process secure and accurate, it is also accessible with our prepaid postage return envelopes, extended office hours and secure drop box availability.” Jennifer Shuster, East Lansing City Clerk

Voters can request absentee ballots up until 4 p.m. on Nov. 7.