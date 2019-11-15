Acting Lansing superintendent placed on leave during harassment investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The acting Lansing superintendent will be on administrative leave during the harassment investigation.



Mark Coscarella requested to be placed on leave and the Lansing School District Board of Education has agreed to place him on voluntary paid non-disciplinary administrative leave until further notice while the investigation continues.

I have asked … for leave because it is important for the district and Board of Education to continue their mission without distractions while I work around the clock to clear my name and prove my innocence. My lawyers are pursuing litigation for libel and slander against me. Former Acting Superintendent Mark Coscarella said in a written statement

The Board of Education approved a resolution at a meeting tonight.



Deputy Superintendent Delsa Chapman will serve as Interim Acting Superintendent.



Chapman has been employed in the Lansing School District for more than 28 years.

Placement on paid administrative leave does not assume guilt on your (Dr. Coscarella) part. Paid administrative leave will facilitate a prompt and thorough investigation while also protecting your interests during the investigation by affording you an opportunity to focus on responding to the allegations. It is my understanding (Board President Rachel Willis) that you agree placement on paid administrative leave will serve the interests of the District and you pending the outcome of the independent investigation … You may be asked during the term of this paid administrative leave to appear for interviews or to provide information periodically throughout the process until the investigation is complete and a determination is made. The Board of Education resolution reads in part

The school district is still searching to replace retiring superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul.