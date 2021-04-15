Actually, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did break up

CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient US singer Jennifer Lopez and fiance former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez arrive for the 2019 CFDA fashion awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 3, 2019. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Jennifer Lopez and now-ex-fiancée Alex Rodriguez have officially ended their relationship, the couple confirmed to TODAY on Thursday morning.

Here’s what they said:

We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez statement to TODAY

The pop artist and MLB player got engaged in March 2019 after dating for two years.

The internet exploded when word first came out last month that the power couple broke up — news they quickly struck down less than a day later.

They were soon after seen kissing in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez was filming a movie.

But apparently, the rekindling was short-lived.

One day before the breakup statement came out, A-Rod posted a photo to Instagram with his two daughters, no mention of his ex-love, saying “Every day I’m grateful. For my health, family, friends and life’s many blessings. 💙❤️”

Lopez’s last post, meanwhile, appears as if she’s saying “peace out” to the four-year relationship. Her caption says, “✌️& 💖 to my #JLovers this weekend!!!”