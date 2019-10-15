UPDATE: East Lansing construction issues block traffic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE: This afternoon, a concrete form didn’t set properly at the Park District project site, located at the northwest corner of the Abbot-Grand River intersection.



In the interest of public safety, all roads and sidewalks have been closed around the project site. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid Grand River Avenue on the west end of downtown East Lansing and Abbot Road, between Grand River Avenue and Linden Street, until further notice. The sidewalk and road closures are expected to be in place for several hours. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.



A support crane has been called in to assist with the situation and City of East Lansing officials and first responders are on scene monitoring the situation and directing traffic. City officials are in continuous contact with the construction team and will remain on site until the situation is resolved.



ORIGINAL STORY: A construction issue at a building at the intersection of Abbot and Grand River in East Lansing is causing traffic and safety concerns.



A support crane is heading to the construction site after a “concrete form didn’t set properly” at the project site, according to officials.



The East Lansing Police Department is advising drivers and pedestrians to avoid Grand River Avenue on the west end of downtown East Lansing and Abbot Road, between Grand River Avenue and Linden Street.



The City of East Lansing has set up emergency road closures and the sidewalk as well as road closures are expected to be in place for several hours.



Police put out an advisory to the public shortly after 3:00 p.m. to avoid the area for a construction situation until further notice.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.