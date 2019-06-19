ADVISORY: East Lansing road closures this weekend

UPDATE: Leonard Oles has been located and he is safe.

ADVISORY: A man is missing in Lansing near MLK.

82-year-old Leonard Oles was last seen on the 1200 block of Woodbine.

The short white male has dementia and was last seen wearing a Detroit Tigers cap, burgundy jacket, plaid shirt and jeans.

The elderly man has his small dog with him.

He has gone to Popeye's on MLK in the past.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.