ADVISORY: East Lansing road closures this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed at Harrison Road this weekend to improve storm water and wastewater systems.
The road closure will begin at 8:00 PM on Friday, June 21st and re-open on the evening of Sunday, June 23rd.
Eastbound Michigan Avenue will be open through the intersection.
Southbound Harrison Road traffic will be able to use the median crossover on Michigan Avenue to continue southbound.
Northbound Harrison Road traffic will be able to access eastbound Michigan Avenue, but westbound Michigan Avenue access over the median will be closed.
Kellogg Hotel & Conference Center traffic can still use eastbound Michigan Avenue or Kalamazoo Street to get to Harrison Road.
Traffic leaving Kellogg can get to the US-127 by heading south on Harrison Road to Kalamazoo Street to US-127.
The construction is part of the Infrastructure Restructure project.
Work is progressing as scheduled at the project site and weather permitting the Michigan-Harrison intersection is expected to fully re-open to northbound and southbound Harrison Road traffic by July 3rd.
