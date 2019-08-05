ADVISORY: Police warn of misleading fliers posted at homes around East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department is warning residents about misleading “Public Service Notice” fliers attached to mailboxes around the city.
The City of East Lansing received several reports today about fliers for reflective curb painting services.
The fliers include the heading “Public Service Notice” as well as a form for residents to fill out for their address to be painted on their curb.
The City of East Lansing is not affiliated with this company or service.
Also this company has not received a permit through the East Lansing Department of Public Works to provide this service in the public right-of-way.
Community members are advised to avoid business with companies that are not properly permitted to do this work.
