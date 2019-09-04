ADVISORY: Officers in Lansing will focus on pedestrian safety

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Law enforcement agencies in Lansing will be on the lookout for drivers who put pedestrian safety at risk.



Lansing is one of four Michigan cities that was awarded grants to increase pedestrian enforcement starting September 5th through September 11th.



Detroit, Kalamazoo and Warren are the three other cities that will focus on the pedestrian safety laws to help reduce pedestrian injuries and fatalities.



The Office of Highway Safety Planning has identified these cities as having some of the highest number of pedestrian crashes over a five-year period.



Officers will be on the lookout for drivers making illegal turns, failing to stop at a signal or stop sign before a crosswalk, failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk at a signalized intersection, and blocking a roadway that interferes with the normal flow of traffic.



Officers will also be looking for pedestrians who are not following traffic control signals, not walking on a sidewalk where provided, not walking facing traffic when on a roadway and failing to yield to drivers with the right-of-way.



“This enforcement period aims to educate community members about the importance of pedestrian safety and the traffic laws designed to protect them,” said Michael L. Prince, OHSP director.



In Michigan, more than 100 pedestrians die each year. September is an especially deadly time of year for pedestrians with more than 1,000 fatalities in the last five years.