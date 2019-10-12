An accident is being investigated in Lansing, according to Capital Area Ingham County Alerts.
The incident occurred just after 10:00 p.m. near E. Saginaw Street and Johnson Street. The intersection is currently closed at this time. The area is close to Lansing Catholic High School.
A WLNS Photographer is on the scene and reports a number of first responder agencies are working the case including Lansing Police, the fire department, and an ambulance.
The investigation is currently ongoing. This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
ADVISORY: Saginaw at Cleveland closed for an accident investigation
