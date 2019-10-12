ADVISORY: Saginaw at Cleveland closed for an accident investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A nationwide program brings reduced adoption fees to Lansing on Saturday, October 12th.

Capital Area Humane Society will be offering a chance to bring a pet home for only $25, with BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsoring the rest of the cost.

All adoptable pets available during Empty the Shelters will be microchipped and spayed or neutered.

The foundation requires that all microchips must be registered to the adopter before they leave, to increase the chance of pets reuniting with their owners, if lost.

Capital Area Humane Society is one of over 125 organizations in 26 states taking part in this special adoption day.

“Our shelter partners continue to give feedback that Empty the Shelters is saving lives in their area,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

BPF’s Empty the Shelters program began in 2016 to shed light on pet homelessness across the county and encourage families to adopt pets.