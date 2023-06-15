LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For almost three months, a hotel has been a temporary dwelling for individuals who lived in the Holmes Apartments.

Seven people were given less than 24 hours to vacate their homes, as the complex was red-tagged earlier this year. In the ongoing debacle tenants have faced, the City of Lansing filed a lawsuit against the owners of the condemned complex.

The lawsuit was settled between Simtob Management and the City of East Lansing on Monday.

Part of the settlement mandates that the company have replacement apartments ready to house former Holmes tenants in just two weeks time.

The news has renter Ashley Ellis absolutely elated.

“I so want to go to my new apartment and start the next chapter of my life,” Ellis said after finding out about the replacement apartments.

At first, people were told they would have to stay at a hotel for just a few days, but the days have snowballed into months. People are ready for change.

Ellis called it a good feeling that her landlord is being held accountable.

“I don’t want anyone else to ever go through what we all had gone through at Holmes Apartments,” Ellis said. “To know that little bit of light [is] at the end of tunnel–oh, its a blessing.”

Seven people living their lives out of suitcases, eating only fast food and limited to cooking with a microwave.

Monica Slone, who spent months waiting on Simtob to fix her ceiling, said that no matter the hotel, you still feel out of place.

The hole that 6 News saw at Monica Slone’s former apartment.

“It’s still not home,” lamented Slone. “Yeah, you can bring little trinkets and your little comforts, but it’s not home,” she said.

Both agree that, while living in a hotel isn’t easy, things always could be worse.

The City of Lansing has two weeks to inspect the replacement apartments.

Monica holds her little orange kitten.

Slone had to live with a hole in her ceiling through last winter.

If they don’t pass inspections, seven people will once again have nowhere to go.

Since November 2022, 6 News has been covering ongoing issues at Holmes Apartments. From holes in ceilings to struggling to find replacement apartments, you can find a playlist below recapping the journey.