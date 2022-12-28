Image is courtesy of the MSP First District Twitter page.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — When Michigan State Police Troopers with the Jackson Post saw four children without Christmas gifts, they took matters into their own hand.

According to a Twitter thread, on Christmas day, troopers were sent to a home and arrested a man for Domestic Violence and Felonious Assault.

Following the arrest, the troopers learned that the four children in the home did not have any Christmas presents.

The law enforcement officials then decided to pool their money together to buy gifts for the kids, and even wrapped them personally.

The presents were delivered to the home on Dec. 26,

The mother and her children were extremely thankful for the presents, MSP said.

“Thank you troopers for going above and beyond to serve your community,” the tweet concluded.