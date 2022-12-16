LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After nearly 20 years at the station, we are sadly saying goodbye to longtime anchor Lauren Thompson.

When you’ve turned your TV to WLNS weekdays at 5 and 6 p.m., Lauren Thompson has been there to help deliver the news for the last six years.

Poised and professional, a trusted news anchor focused on the facts and finding both sides of the story.

Behind the scenes, she’s always been an eagle-eyed proofreader, skilled at checking scripts, and a mentor to many along the way.

But Lauren was not always as polished as she is today.

She got her start at WLNS nearly 20 years ago in July of 2003, and over the years, Lauren learned a lot about reporting in the field.

Those days were short-lived and it wasn’t long before each experience, encouraged excellence.

Lauren has accomplished many things during her time at WLNS, including giving a voice to those who didn’t have one, and even getting to travel with former Vice President Mike Pence on his bus tour through Michigan.

She has been an incredible role model to those who have worked at WLNS and we will miss her every day.

Thank you Lauren!