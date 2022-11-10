A local holiday hallmark is back after it was shutdown when someone complained.

The house, known for its elaborate holiday displays, had to skip Halloween.

After missing scary season, the owner of the house is already getting into the Christmas spirit.

Cheryl Underwood was told by Williamstown Township to stop her displays after complaints about all the traffic it caused on Damon Road.

“We just kind of put it on hold, it was actually a letter saying that we needed to modify the decorations because it was too much,” Underwood said.

Underwood put up a sign saying there would be no decorations this year, but she said she got tremendous pushback.

“I decided that I was going to act as an advocate for the entire community and hopefully continue on,” Underwood said.

So on Monday, the Christmas decorations started going up, and Underwood even enlisted help from some of her neighbors.

“Just extending some of her decorations because she has to scale it back a little bit, and so I’m going to be able to borrow some equipment to add some lights to that this year,” said neighbor Kelly Roe.

Underwood plans to hand out gifts this Christmas, more than 2,000 chocolate Santas.

“I am hoping and praying that our modification will work,” Underwood said. “We have a lot of people that just love it, and it would be such a shame if people that complained would ruin it for the entire community.”