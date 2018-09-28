After nearly a half-century, MSU Police chief to retire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: MSU PD

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - A nearly 50 years of service, a local police chief is hanging up his badge.

Michigan State University Police Chief Jim Dunlap is retiring April 1 of next year.

He's stepping aside as chief at the end of this year.

“I’ve had a fantastic career,” Dunlap said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the officers I’ve served with or the work we’ve done. It’s never easy to leave a place and people that you love, but it’s been 50 years and now is my time.”

The chief will stay on until his retirement day to help transition his successor.

Dunlap has been chief since 2002 and in that time has expanded his department's community policing efforts.

He's also been key in the development of the Bike Unit, Motor Unit, Inclusion and Anti-Bias Unit, Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit, Digital Forensics and Cyber Crime Unit and Special Victims Unit.

After joining MSU’s department in 1969, Dunlap graduated from the Michigan State Police Basic Police Academy in 1970.

He was promoted to sergeant in 1973 and to lieutenant in 1979.

He became a captain in 1984 and was named deputy chief in charge of the police bureau in 1987.

He served as assistant chief from 1999 until his selection as chief in 2002.

Dunlap is a graduate of Michigan State University and is only the fourth police chief at MSU in the past 70 years.