After probable cause search, officer finds guns and drugs

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich., — Michigan State Police found two loaded handguns and marijuana in a traffic stop midnight Wednesday in Jackson County.

Around 12:30 AM, Michigan State Police Jackson Post trooper stopped a vehicle on Biddle Street for erratic driving.

Four persons were inside the vehicle, which was found to be driven by an unlicensed 15-year-old.

While investigating the vehicle under a probable cause search, the officer found two loaded handguns and a small amount of marijuana.

The driver was taken to the Jackson youth home and charged with carrying a concealed weapon (CCW).

A 17 year-old male passenger was also arrested for CCW and taken to the Jackson County Jail. An 18 year-old female passenger was arrested on an unrelated warrant and also taken to the Jackson County Jail.

