LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After the summer-like weather we had last week, we’re now being launched back into winter across mid-Michigan.

A strong low pressure system is slowly working its way across Michigan on Monday. As a result, the cold air wrapping around the system will produce snow throughout the day.

These snow showers could mix with rain at times, especially this afternoon, leading to a messy weather day across the area.

Along with the snow, we’ll also have gusty winds in excess of 30 mph, which will result in blowing snow and decreased visibility on the roadways.

Thankfully, the heat from last week helped to warm up the ground, which in turn will act to melt the snow and prevent any significant accumulations.

While snow totals will remain low, it’s still possible that some spots could pick up near an inch or so of snow on elevated surfaces like decks, cars, and grassy spots.

Temperature will drop to near freezing Monday night, but will warm into the 40s on Tuesday, which should melt any leftover snow from this system.