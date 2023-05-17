A rendered graphic shows what the completed PlayMichigan! playground would look like on the Grand River.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Permitting issues and a two-year pandemic delay later, mid-Michigan is getting its first ever universally-accessible playground.

Back in Sept. 2021, officials were supposed to break ground on the PlayMichigan! project.

Laurie Baumer, president and CEO of the Capital Region Community Foundation, announced that construction on the playground had already begun Wednesday.

“This playground will be a safe, inclusive, and accessible space for all children, regardless of their abilities,” she said.

Additionally, adults with physical limitations will be able to play with their children easier.

Rendered graphics show a more in-depth view of what the PlayMichigan! playground would look like.

Rendered graphics show a more in-depth view of what the PlayMichigan! playground would look like.

With wheelchair-accessible play equipment, specialty swings and ramps and sensory play areas, builders say the playground will be for everyone.

The 10,000-square-foot park will be built on the Grand River in downtown Lansing.

A crane photographed near the PlayMichigan! playground construction site.

PlayMichigan! is a go thanks to the collaboration of the Community Foundation, the City of Lansing, small businesses and individual backers.

The project will cost more than $2.2 million to build.

Kiddos with or without disabilities will be able to enjoy the space by September.