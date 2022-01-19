AG Nessel joins coalition to end Facebook “monopoly”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday that she will be joining a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general that aim to end Facebook’s alleged efforts to stifle competition and hold an illegal monopoly.

In December 2020, the coalition filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to stop Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct. The company filed a motion to dismiss, which was granted by the court last summer.

The coalition filed an appeal brief, saying the district court’s ruling dismissing the states’ case was an error.

The AG’s say the court was wrong to dismiss their case as time-barred and made additional errors.

The coalition alleges that Facebook illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner.

“Facebook continues to profit from its monopoly all while steadily depriving users of the benefits of competition and reducing privacy protections and services,” Nessel said. “I join my colleagues in this fight to protect consumers and push back against Facebook’s illegal, anticompetitive conduct.”

Attorney General Nessel and the executive committee are joined by the attorneys general of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, the territory of Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.