AG Nessel joins crackdown on robocalls

Tired of those annoying, intrusive and unwelcome robocalls?

So is Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

She’s joining forces with the Federal Trade Commission and 25 other states in a huge crackdown on illegal robocalls.

The effort, dubbed “Operation Call It Quits”, is part of the FTC’s efforts to stem the flood of pre-recorded calls that pitch a wide range of products and services.

“It’s time to put a stop to this public nuisance,” Nessel said. “This is only the beginning of several efforts by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to combat this epidemic perpetuated by negligent companies who see nothing more than dollar signs at the other end of the phone line. Our state’s residents and the American people have had enough. MIchigan AG Dana Nessel

Industry experts estimate that 1.2 billion robocalls were made to Michigan residents in 2018. Experts are estimating residents have already received nearly 700 million robocalls in 2019.

As part of this latest crackdown, 94 actions have been brought against operations in the U.S. believed to be responsible for more than a billion robocalls nationwide.