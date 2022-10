EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With just a little more than 20 days until midterm elections, Dana Nessel visited Michigan State University to rally student voters.

A tweet from Nessel’s account encouraged readers to #VoteBluein2022.

Courtesy: Dana Nessel’s Twitter Account/@dananessel

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Michigan Rep. Julie Brixie and East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh were also present at the event.

“Hate crimes protections, reproductive rights, democracy itself — there is a lot riding on this election,” Nessel said.