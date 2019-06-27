VIDEO: AG Nessel sues to shut down Line 5

Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel says she is filing suit to shut down 66-year-old dual oil pipelines in the Great Lakes.

Democrat Dana Nessel filed suit Thursday. It was the same day she also sought to dismiss pipeline operator Enbridge’s request for a ruling on the legality of a deal it struck last year with former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder to put replacement pipes in a tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

“I have consistently stated that Enbridge’s pipelines in the Straits need to be shut down as soon as possible because they present an unacceptable risk to the Great Lakes,” said Nessel. “Governor Whitmer tried her best to reach an agreement that would remove the pipelines from the Straits on an expedited basis, but Enbridge walked away from negotiations and instead filed a lawsuit against the state. Once that occurred, there was no need for further delay.”

Nessel’s office released a video explaining her decision:

The pipelines are part of Enbridge’s Line 5, which carries 23 million gallons of crude oil and natural gas liquids daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Enbridge responded to the court action, saying, in part:

“We are disappointed the State chose not to accept our offer to advance talks on the Straits tunnel, a project that would make a safe pipeline even safer. “ Enbridge statement

This story is developing and will be updated though the day.