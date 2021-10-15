AG Nessel warns of water bottle price gouging in Benton Harbor

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct 24, 2018 file photo, a water tower is pictured near downtown Benton Harbor, Mich. Advocacy groups are urging the Biden administration to help provide safe drinking water in Benton Harbor, a low-income, majority-Black city in southwestern Michigan where tests repeatedly have shown excessive lead levels. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warns residents in Benton Harbor and surrounding areas of concerning price gouging that is going on, specifically bottled water.

Health officials are recommending residents to use bottled water for normal everyday activities such as drinking, teeth brushing and cooking due to unresolved issues of lead contaminated drinking water.

There have been several situations of price-gouging of bottled water sold in Benton Harbor and surrounding areas. This has created a serious issues for consumers as the demand for bottled water is so high.

The demand has created an opening for local retailers to take advantage of consumers who they know will purchase the necessity, no matter what the cost.

If you believe a retailer is charging a price “grossly in excess” of what others are charging for similar goods or services, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 877-765-8388 or file an online complaint.