Agencies get funds to improve air quality, reduce congestion

DETROIT (AP) – Road and transit agencies across southeastern Michigan have been awarded a total of $86 million to improve air quality and reduce congestion.

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments says the federal funding for the seven-county region is part of the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program.

The Detroit-based agency administers the program for the region and works with eligible road and transit agencies to develop projects that maximize improvements to air quality.

The funding includes about $23 million to Detroit and its transportation department for traffic operations, modernization of traffic signals and bus replacement; and $4 million to the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority for new buses.

To view current air quality status, visit AirNow.gov