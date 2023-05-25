EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A realistic-looking airsoft gun was seized at Waverly High School on Thursday, resulting in one teenage boy being arrested.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s office explained the situation via Facebook.

At 10:58 a.m. Thursday, a student told Waverly High School staff that another student had shown them a pistol.

The school’s resource officer, an Eaton County deputy, approached the accused student. The boy then ran from the school.

Deputies then arrived at the school and began to search for the boy.

He was eventually found near the school and arrested.

The gun was located and determined to be an airsoft gun.

Officials took the teen to the Eaton County Youth Facility.