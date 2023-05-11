EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Albert EL Fresco, an area in downtown East Lansing re-opened for the summer Thursday.

The opening featured live music, a pop-up library and outdoor games.

Acoustic artist Mark Collins performed at 5 p.m. and Detroit-based pop/rap act BE SEAN will perform at 7 p.m.

All regular downtown parking is available for the event.

The pedestrian-friendly space began during the COVID pandemic, allowing room for restaurants to set up for outdoor summer dining as the block is closed off to cars.

The space is located on Albert Avenue between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue in downtown East Lansing.

“We think this is great. This is one of the nicer things that East Lansing has done to the downtown area. It’s a great community. It’s a great space for children and everyone can hang out. It’s a wonderful spot,” East Lansing Resident Tim Mrozowski.

Albert EL Fresco has outdoor seating and tables, rocking chairs, shade, hammocks, games and other amenities.

Throughout the summer, the venue will host events including games nights, outdoor yoga and live music.