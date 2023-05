The Albion Department of Public Safety needs help finding 16-year-old Elizabeth Sayers.

ALBION, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen Elizabeth Sayers?

Albion’s public safety officers announced the search for Sayers via the department’s Facebook page.

Sayers, 16, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday when she left her home after getting into an argument with her mother.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a red cropped M&M t-shirt and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call Calhoun County Dispatch.