Albion police search for suspect after fatal shooting

ALBION, MICH. (WLNS) — A man is dead and police want your help finding whoever gunned him down early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Cooper Street near Kennedy Street. Police tell us when they arrived, they found 27-year-old Amonte Bowser with a gun-shot wound.

The Albion man died at Oaklawn Hospital . No arrests have been made, but police believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Justin Reniger at 517-629-7854 or D/Sgt. Nicole Wygant at 517-629-7824 and leave a message for a return call.

You can also contact Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.