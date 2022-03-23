MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Mason Police are searching for a man who brandished a knife at children at a bus stop earlier today.

A Facebook post from the City of Mason Government reported that a man was at a bus stop near Green Park Apartments earlier Wednesday morning. After the man showed the knife to the children, they ran away.

The kids reported the situation to their school, who then contacted Mason Police.

The parents of the children have been made aware of the situation.

The person of interest has been identified, and he was reported as being approximately 20 years old and having last been seen in a camouflage jacket.

Officials ask that you call 911 if you see this individual.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.