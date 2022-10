LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week, we’re heading over to the Larkin-Norton Memorial Stadium in Williamston.

With 40 seconds left in a huge game against Olivet, Williamston’s quarterback Alex Petersburg got to the outside and ran it in for the game-winning touchdown. That was his third touchdown of the night.

Crunch time is fun time for Petersburg, which makes this TD run our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.