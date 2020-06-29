All Ingham County restaurants must reduce capacity because of Harper’s Restaurant

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today, the Ingham County Health Department has issued an emergency order to reduce restaurant capacity following the 107 coronavirus cases linked to Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub.



Executive Order 2020-114 restricts restaurants to not only be at 50% capacity, but also less than 75 customers. The new limitation directly affects establishments with capacities of more than 150.



“Large crowds are difficult to control,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “By allowing no more than 75 people, restaurants and bars will be better able to enforce social distancing and the use of masks and face coverings. I strongly encourage all bars and restaurants to strictly enforce safety measures and to do all they can to help stop the spread of coronavirus in our community.”



Those who disregard the order could be subject to a misdemeanor that includes up to 90 days in jail as well as a fine of up to $200.



People who visited Harper’s June 12-20 are considered exposed and have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days since their visit. Everyone who was at Harper’s during the exposure period is strongly encouraged by the health department to seek testing. At least 40% are Michigan State University students or recent graduates.

For additional information call the Ingham County Health Department COVID-19 response line at (517) 887 – 4517.