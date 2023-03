INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — All lanes of traffic are blocked on I-96 west after a crash Friday morning, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The crash was first reported at 7:59 a.m.

It happened on I-96 west just after Williamston Road Exit 117 in Ingham County.

We are working to learn more information about the crash, including if anyone was injured, and will report back here as soon as we do.