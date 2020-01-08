All Michigan courthouses to allow cellphones soon

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court. (File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — New rules approved by the Michigan Supreme Court will allow cellphones in state courthouses and courtrooms.

The changes will allow the public to snap photos of records, access the internet and send and receive all text messages. Inside courtrooms, devices must be silenced and may not be used to make calls. Judges will have to OK any recording of proceedings.

Previously, rules surrounding cellphone use varied from court to court. In a Wednesday release, officials said restrictions could limit access.

“The comments we received and testimony we heard that cell phone access was essential to self-represented litigants was compelling,” Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack said in a statement.

Courts have until May 1 to implement the rule changes.