DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — More than $23,000 in cash and dozens of gaming machines were seized from an alleged illegal gambling operation at the Cozy Barcade on Waverly Road in Delta Township.

After an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board, search warrants were served at the Cozy Barcade.

“Illegal gaming locations prey on vulnerable people and don’t offer the patron protections required for legal, regulated gaming,” said Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director. “The MGCB will continue to work hard to protect Michigan communities from crime by eliminating illegal gambling.”

Officials said the investigation into the Cozy Barcade began after the MGCB received several anonymous tips about alleged illegal gambling at the location.

“We have received several complaints from residents in the area about this place,” said Captain Rob Block from the Eaton County Office of the Sheriff. “These establishments breed other types of crimes such as robberies, assaults and drug activity.”