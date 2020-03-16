Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders

Lansing, Mich. — The Lansing School District Board of Education announced that the search for a new superintendent has been suspended, according to a press release.

The board of education said it will likely resume in mid-to-late April after the COVID-19 virus issues allow for safe public meetings again. “We believe it is wise to pause our superintendent search for now and even postpone future school board meetings,” said Board of Education president Gabrielle Lawrence. “We will listen to medical doctors and scientists to advise us when it is safe to meet in public again. We want our school district family to be actively involved in our superintendent search, so let’s hold until we all can safely move forward together.”