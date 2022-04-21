JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Breaking a sweat worrying about your confidential documents getting into the wrong hands?

American 1 Credit Union is offering the city of Jackson a free “Community Shred Day”, so individuals and small businesses can safely get rid of these confidential papers.

The Jackson Shred Day is April 23, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cascade Falls Park in the north parking lot

located at 1400 S Brown St.

“Unfortunately, scams, fraud, and identity theft are incredibly prevalent these days. Our team works tirelessly to educate the communities we serve on ways to protect themselves. Shred days are a good, secure opportunity to discard documents that could lead to identity theft.” Angela Hadley, Risk Manager for American 1

Shred days are a way to eliminate private information that you wouldn’t want others to find or otherwise take advantage of.

American 1 uses reliable shred companies to bring a shredding truck on-site to shred day and can shred your documents free of charge.

The shred companies appropriately get rid of shred material and recycle the material in a way no personal information is shared or available.

“Financial wellness is a top priority for us, and this starts with protecting yourself and your assets,” said Janelle Merritt, Community Partnerships Manager for American 1.