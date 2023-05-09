Flights from Michigan’s capital to the nation’s Capitol are a go-ahead for the next five years.

LANSING. Mich. (WLNS) — Thanks to federal approval, American Airlines will continue servicing nonstop flights from Lansing to Washington, D.C.

The Federal Aviation Administration approved a petition from the airline to continue the Lansing to D.C. route, from the Capital Region International Airport (LAN) to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

The approval comes after 800 mid-Michigan travelers, 23 governmental officials and 65 business leaders contacted the FAA and U.S. Department of Transportation, urging for the petition’s approval.

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters said that continuing the route is critical for mid-Michiganders.

“Continuing direct service between Michigan’s Capital and our nation’s Capital is a major boost to mid-Michigan’s economy,” said Sen. Stabenow.

Sen. Peters, who is also a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, added that the route is the only daily flight between the two cities.

“I’m pleased the FAA will continue this route, which will not only help maintain lower fares and convenient schedules for travelers, but will also support further economic growth and opportunity throughout the region,” Sen. Peters. continued.

The route between Lansing and D.C. started in spring 2016, when DCA was given an exemption for two slots at their airport. A slot exemption is the right to take off or land at an airport where operations are limited.

The DCA exemption for Lansing was scheduled to expire in Oct. 2023, but with the FAA and U.S. DOT thumbs up, the route will be active until Oct. 2028.